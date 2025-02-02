wrestling / News
Harley Cameron Gets Her First AEW Win Ever on Tonight’s Collision
February 1, 2025 | Posted by
The wrath of Harley Cameron was finally felt, as the fan favorite picked up her first AEW win on tonight’s Collision. She defeated Taya Valkyrie with a crucifix pin. Deonna Purrazzo, shown backstage, wasn’t happy.
WRATH HAS BEEN FELT! @harleycameron_ got a win! #AEWCollision pic.twitter.com/4Ya8uiwlTU
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) February 2, 2025
Congratulations on your first ever @AEWonTV win on Saturday Night #AEWCollision tonight, @harleycameron_ , right NOW on @TNTdrama + @StreamOnMax!
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) February 2, 2025
