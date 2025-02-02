wrestling / News

Harley Cameron Gets Her First AEW Win Ever on Tonight’s Collision

February 1, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Harley Cameron AEW Collision Image Credit: WWE

The wrath of Harley Cameron was finally felt, as the fan favorite picked up her first AEW win on tonight’s Collision. She defeated Taya Valkyrie with a crucifix pin. Deonna Purrazzo, shown backstage, wasn’t happy.

