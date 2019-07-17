Harley Race Gives Update On Health Amidst Hospitalization

– Harley Race has provided an update for fans following his hospitalization this past weekend. Race, who was hospitalized and had to pull out of Knoxville Fan Expo, has released a statement through his World League Wrestling company.

The full statement is below, as well as the full post:

An update that have been wanting to know about in regards to the boss’s situation over the weekend.

This past weekend, he was scheduled to attend the Knoxville Fanboy Expo. While traveling to Knoxville, he exhibited some signs that needed to be addressed by medical personnel. He has been in the hospital since Thursday evening and that’s where he currently is.

Due to privacy concerns, no specific information will be given out about his current health status or anything of the sort.

All that can and will be said is that Harley Race was, is, and will always be a fighter. He doesn’t know anything else and he hasn’t thrown in the towel and he has promised that as long as it is up to him, that won’t be an option. His health is obviously top priority and with that being said, all of his upcoming appearances will be immediately cancelled. All promoters have been notified about the situation and we here are currently trying to come up with a solution to rectify the situation the best way possible.

Unfortunately, since this situation has taken place while traveling to a signing, he is currently in a hospital that is pretty far away from home that has his family there with him.

So, in an effort to help out with the un-expected expenses, we are selling t-shirts of which profits will be given directly to the situation.

The link to purchase the t-shirts is below. We appreciate the support whether or not you purchase a t-shirt. This is just a little extra help when it is needed. The price of the shirt that has an exclusive design for both front and back prints are $24.99 (plus S&H). All shirts are going to start to be shipped on August 9, 2019.

Regardless, please continue to support Harley Race, The Harley Race Wrestling Academy, and World League Wrestling.

All events and camps are going to take place as scheduled and we look forward to keeping it that way because that is what Harley Race would do.

We look forward to getting him back home and continuing to have the Greatest Wrestler on God’s Green Earth.

To order, visit www.harleyrace.com/hrfundraiser.html