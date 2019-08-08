WWE News: Harley Race Hidden Gems Added To WWE Network, Highlights From NXT and NXT UK, Today’s Wrestling Birthdays

– WWE has added new rare matches and segments featuring Harley Race to the Hidden Gems section of the WWE Network today.

CWF 10/08/1974 – Harley Race & Bill Watts vs. The Brisco Brothers [Duration: 08:42]

Harley Race teams with “Cowboy” Bill Watts to face the team of Jack and Gerald Brisco in this bout from Florida.

CWF 01/25/1978 – Harley Race vs. “Superstar” Billy Graham [Duration: 13:53]

Harley Race and “Superstar” Billy Graham put their respective championships on the line as they face off at the Superbowl of Wrestling.

CWF 08/12/1978 – Harley Race vs. Jack Brisco for Heavyweight Title [Duration: 11:57]

The World Heavyweight Championship is up for grabs as Harley Race defends the title against former champion Jack Brisco.

Mid-Atlantic Championship Wrestling 11/14/1980 – Ric Flair vs. Harley Race [Duration: 07:12]

Witness film highlights of Ric Flair going to war with the legendary Harley Race in front of a rabid audience.

WWF 10/01/1987 – Superstars visit Napoleon’s tomb in Paris [Duration: 02:29]

See exclusive outtakes of Andre the Giant, Harley Race and Frenchy Martin visiting Napoleon’s tomb in Paris.

– Here a video highlights from last night’s episodes of NXT and NXT UK:

– Today’s wrestling birthdays include Shayna Baszler (39), Zack Gibson (29) and Sable (52).