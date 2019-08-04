wrestling / News
NWA to Release Full Unedited Interview With Harley Race and Nick Aldis
August 4, 2019 | Posted by
– At 4:00 pm PST, NWA will release the full, unedited version of a recent interview between late, former NWA World champion Harley Race and current NWA World champion Nick Aldis. This is from when Aldis went to Missouri and defended the title on Ten Pounds of Gold #51. Per NWA, this is believed to be Race’s last interview before he passed away on August 1.
You can watch the full interview in the embedded player below.
