Harley Race Praises Cody, Talks Responsibility of Being NWA Champion

– Harley Race spoke with Sports Illustrated for a new interview discussing Cody winning the NWA World Heavyweight Title and more. Highlights are below:

On Cody’s winning the NWA World Heavyweight Championship: “If Cody keeps on at it, he’ll continue going in the right direction. Each and every person picks out his own spot, and that’s what Cody has went and done. He’s doing good. I’m sure Dusty would be very proud of him.”

On the responsibility of being NWA Champion: “People that were watching me noticed I was the same from word go until I had to get out. I just tried to keep myself in that type of position all the way through my career. Once I made up my mind that this was what I was going to do, I decided I was going to do it damn well.”

On missing professional wrestling: “I miss the whole damn thing. I got it going here at the school, but it’s nothing compared to what it’s like when you are world’s champion and you’re running everywhere around the world that has wrestling. The travel, the camaraderie, I miss all of it.”