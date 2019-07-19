wrestling / News
Harley Race Showing Improvement, Still Hospitalized Due to Health Issues
– Harley Race is looking a little better in regard to the health issues that hospitalized him, but he still has a ways to go. The WWE Hall of Famer’s Twitter account provided an update on Race, who was hospitalized late last week due to some health issues that came up. The update noted that Race is “still not out of the woods yet,” but that he’s been showing signs of improvement.
Race’s reps have yet to detail the specific issues that he is suffering from. On behalf of 411, our continued wishes for a full recovery.
@8XNWAChampion update
Past couple of days had no news – sometimes no news is good news though.
He had a bit of an increase in health today, but still not out of the woods yet. He was World's Champion for a reason, not just because his ability to wrestle.
— Harley Race (@8XNWAChampion) July 19, 2019
Thanks to ALL for the continuing support, as it has been to an insane amount. It's crazy to see a situation like this bring out the masses of people who care. The shirts are selling well, but if you haven't purchased it yet, you can still purchase them at https://t.co/Ns2676N9A0 pic.twitter.com/QXZ4eUWM3t
— Harley Race (@8XNWAChampion) July 19, 2019
