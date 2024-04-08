Harry Slash Gives Thoughts On ECW Theme Being Used For Paul Heyman’s WWE Hall of Fame Appearances

In an interview with PWInsider, Harry Slash, who composed the ECW theme song ‘This is Extreme’, commented on the song’s inclusion during Paul Heyman’s WWE Hall of Fame appearances. Heyman used the song at the ceremony on Friday night and then when walking out with the other inductees at Wrestlemania last night.

Slash (real name Harry Grivas) said: “It was unexpected as I thought he’d come out to the current theme music of Roman Reigns but I was humbled and honored to have been a tiny part of the induction of Paul Heyman. I thought the Philadelphia reaction to the tune was insane, cementing the song’s place as one of the greatest wrestling themes ever created, but I would remiss to think that Paul Heyman woudn’t have gotten an equally huge reaction if he came out to any other or no music at all.”