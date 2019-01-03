Quantcast

Various News: Hart Foundation vs. Lucha Bros Added to MLW Superfight, Impact Cold Open, New Total Bellas Preview

January 3, 2019 | Posted by Larry Csonka
– Major League Wrestling has signed a match so big it has officially changed the MLW: SUPERFIGHT marquee to a double main event card. MLW today announced World Tag Team Champions Pentagon Jr. & Rey Fénix (cornered by Konnan) vs. the Hart Foundation for MLW: SUPERFIGHT at the 2300 Arena.

– WWE and E! released the following trailer for the forthcoming fourth season of Total Bellas, which returns on January 13th…

– Here is the cold open for tonight’s Impact Wrestling…

