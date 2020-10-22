Haunted House of Terror Match Set For Halloween Havoc Episode of NXT

Next week’s special Halloween Havoc episode of NXT will feature a Haunted House of Terror Match. It was announced on tonight’s episode of the show that Cameron Grimes will face Dexter Lumis in the stipulation match on the October 28th show.

Also announced was Wade Barrett challenging Vic Joseph to an announcer’s Halloween costume contest. We’ll have a fully updated card for the episode, which airs next Wednesday on NXT, after tonight’s show.