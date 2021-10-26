wrestling / News
Haunted House Search Added To Tonight’s WWE NXT Halloween Havoc
WWE has announced a new addition to tonight’s NXT Halloween Havoc lineup, as it’ll be NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams venturing into Johnny Gargano and Dexter Lumis’ haunted house to search for the title belt.
Here’s the full release from WWE:
New NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes has had an unfortunate start to his reign after misplacing his title last Tuesday. But never fear, Dexter Lumis and Johnny Gargano have kept it safe and sound, stored away deep inside their haunted house.
In order to get his title back, Hayes and Trick Williams will have to venture into the house and brave whatever scares and surprises Lumis and Gargano have waiting for them.
Will the pair be able to find the championship, or will their fear get the best of them? Tune in to Halloween Havoc Tuesday night at 8/7 C on USA to find out!
And here’s the updated NXT Halloween Havoc lineup:
* NXT Championship Match: Tommaso Ciampa vs. Bron Breakker
* Scareway to Hell NXT Tag Team Championship Ladder Match: Io Shirai & Zoey Stark vs. Toxic Attraction vs. Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta
* Spin the Wheel Make the Deal NXT Women’s Championship Match: Raquel Gonzalez vs. Mandy Rose
* Spin the Wheel Make the Deal NXT Tag Team Championship Match: MSK vs. Imperium
* Solo Sikoa debuts
* Haunted house search with Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams
* Special Guest: Chucky
* Host: LA Knight
More Trending Stories
- Adam Cole On Biggest Lessons He Learned In WWE NXT, His Respect For Triple H’s Work Ethic
- Eric Bischoff Thinks CM Punk ‘Hasn’t Delivered’ For AEW’s Ratings, Talks Tony Khan’s Booking Of Punk
- NJPW Reported 116,000 NJPW World Subscribers In January, Notes On Company’s Income
- WWE Talent Reportedly Happy With PPV Schedule Announcement