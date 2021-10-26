Haunted House Search Added To Tonight’s WWE NXT Halloween Havoc

WWE has announced a new addition to tonight’s NXT Halloween Havoc lineup, as it’ll be NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams venturing into Johnny Gargano and Dexter Lumis’ haunted house to search for the title belt.

Here’s the full release from WWE:

New NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes has had an unfortunate start to his reign after misplacing his title last Tuesday. But never fear, Dexter Lumis and Johnny Gargano have kept it safe and sound, stored away deep inside their haunted house.

In order to get his title back, Hayes and Trick Williams will have to venture into the house and brave whatever scares and surprises Lumis and Gargano have waiting for them.

Will the pair be able to find the championship, or will their fear get the best of them? Tune in to Halloween Havoc Tuesday night at 8/7 C on USA to find out!