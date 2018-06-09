Hawke’s NJPW Dominion 2018 Review

June 9, 2018

Osaka, Japan

Suzuki-gun (El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru) (c) vs. Roppongi 3K (SHO & YOH) (w/Rocky Romero)

This was for Suzuki-gun’s IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship.

This was well laid out. The young boys ran wild. Suzuki-gun used their experience and willingness to always bend the rules to get the advantage. Speed and energy advantage meant R3K were still able to fight back.

The main negative of the match was unfortunately the finish. Suzuki-gun needed to cheat to win. The big takeaway once again from this division though is that SHO and YOH are really fucking good and make up for the usual deficiencies in the presentation of the junior tag division. (***)

CHAOS (Jay White & YOSHI-HASHI) vs. David Finlay & Juice Robinson

Juice is super over and clearly “working” in the company still. The problem is that everything he does in the ring is incredibly annoying and grating which gives him a go-away heat quality. It is even more unfortunate because now, through the process of osmosis – trust me, I’m a scientist – Juice is making the great David Finlay infinitely more annoying now as well.

At this point, you may be wondering why this review is solely about dunking on Juice Robinson, it’s because the match was clearly designed to showcase him and set him up for a shot at White’s United States Championship. Juice in fact pinned White with the Killswitch and then paraded around with the title. Ooof. (As for this actual match, it was fine.) (**)

CHAOS (Tomohiro Ishii & Toru Yano) vs. Suzuki-gun (Minoru Suzuki & Zack Sabre Jr.)

As a tag match, this was not much to write home about. Everyone played their roles well though and made the time pass by quickly enough to not make this seem like a chore. The two most notable things were Zack’s blocking of a Yano low blow attempt with his legs catching the forearm of Yano – it was just perfectly executed (this transitioned to the submission victory for Zack), and Ishii vs. Suzuki was set up as a singles match for the next big show. They went at it for a while after the actual match. (**3/4)

Los Ingobernables de Japon (EVIL & SANADA) (c) vs. Young Bucks (Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson)

This was for LIJ’s IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Championship.

Much like Greg, the Bucks Are Big Now, and here they got their first shot at the heavyweight version of the IWGP tag team belts. What apparently came with that was the Bucks working underneath which there is a lot of history to point to that says they are infinitely less interesting as performers that way.

This was yet another match backing that theory up.

Beyond a few pops for a few big movez that they did, the Bucks were not that over as babyface challengers here, and they were missing that spark to their work that usually accompanies their obnoxious heel work. The charisma and personality being drained from their work really dragged down a lot of the match and held it back from being good.

The final minutes did at least pick up some, as the pace finally led to the Bucks playing more of their strengths (which would mostly being cool-looking shit). The Bucks even got a pop for winning which would not have been completely expected given the response to their work earlier in the match.

While this match was far from a disaster, it was a fairly ominous start to the Bucks’ “We’re Big Now” run. Hopefully things improve for them quickly. (**1/4)

BULLET CLUB (Cody, Hangman Page & Marty Scurll) vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi, Jushin Thunder Liger & Rey Mysterio Jr.

The mere existence of this match was hilarious. On one side, you have the stable that will never die featuring two goofs who can’t go and a guy who can go but whose idea of establishing a character is wearing a noose around his neck.

On the other side, the team is made up of two of the all-time fucking greatest professional wrestlers and one of the two biggest stars in Japan in the past decade. Has ever been such a discrepancy in talent between two trios teams on a major show for a major promotion?

The match itself was sadly not all that much. It seemed like the wrestlers used the trios format as an excuse to not put forth a PPV effort. The match also ended with Cody pinning Liger cleanly which was a wet fart ending if there ever was one for this meaningless trios.

At least Rey Mysterio is finally wrestling for NJPW though and maybe that Liger/Rey rematch can finally happen 20+ years later. (**1/2)

Will Ospreay (c) vs. Hiromu Takahashi

This was for Ospreay’s IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship.

The most important part of this match was that the right man won his belt back that he had no good reason to lose in 2017. Hiromu is everything that the juniors division of NJPW has needed to be since the company’s resurgence in 2012. He represents the recklessness, physicality, and sense of danger that can restore the division to the status it deserves.

This match in fact represented the benefits of that kind of style. Even when the match feels a little disjointed, it can get by with the competitors just doing some nutty stuff that makes it feel like both people desperately want to win. This was nowhere close to the peak of what Hiromu can do in the ring. It was instead the baseline which makes him the best possible champion for the company. His style at its worse is basically always compelling in a big spot. (***)

Tetsuya Naito (c) vs. Chris Jericho

This was for Naito’s IWGP Intercontinental Championship.

This match got one big thing really right and one big thing really wrong.

The good was that they understood this could not just be any other NJPW main event style match. They went for a gritty brawl which not only helped the match stand out but also felt appropriate given the tone of the feud.

The bad stuff though was that the match just went very long which just, flat-out, does not suit this style of match or Jericho’s physical condition at this stage of his career. As a result, the match was unique but still rather bland to watch the longer and longer it went.

Jericho winning did feel like the right call though, as it’s a good way to do something different and the IC belt is probably done no favors by being with Naito at this point. The post-match scuffle with EVIL even implied a Jericho/EVIL match which is at least theoretically good for building up someone new. (**1/2)

Kazuchika Okada (c) (w/Gedo) vs. Kenny Omega (w/Kota Ibushi)

This was a 2/3 falls match for Okada’s IWGP Heavyweight Championship.

Kazuchika Okada and Kenny Omega’s rivalry represents the best and worst of New Japan Pro Wrestling. On one hand, it’s long-term main event storytelling and big picture star-building done better than just about any other company on the planet.

In an age when WWE has hysterically killed the concept of a main event trilogy by rushing through rematches in three straight PPVs, NJPW has shown the world how it can be done right.

In an age when WWE has botched Every. Single. Attempt. to purposely build a star since John Cena, NJPW has shown great patience since January 2016 in their establishing of Kenny Omega as one of the cornerstones of their promotion.

In their first match, Kenny Omega seemingly threw everything he had at Okada, but he could not put him away. In defeat though, Omega established himself as a top-flight star who could potentially be worthy of dethroning Okada.

In Kenny’s second chance at Okada’s belt, they went to a sixty minute draw. If the first match made clear that Kenny was Okada’s toughest challenger, then this match solidified that fact (albeit in sinfully dull fashion).

Before Kenny got his third shot at the belt here, they got to go at it one more time but in a non-title situation. Kenny and Okada got to meet in a G1 to determine a block winner. Kenny finally defeated Okada 1v1 here, and he proved that there was a clear strategy to defeat Okada: come at him early and often with you best stuff; don’t settle for Okada’s game of dragging out contests.

It seemed like their G1 match should have made the strategy to defeat Okada clear: come hard and fast the whole time. Unfortunately, wrestler after wrestler since that time has failed to do that. You would think that Kenny would not be like the fool Naito was in the main event of the 2017 Wrestle Kingdom.

Instead Kenny fell right into the same trap challenger after challenger has fallen prey to with Okada. In the first fall, Kenny played Okada’s game. He let Okada dictate the pace and he paid for it. Kenny came close to pinning Okada mind, but in the end, Okada folded him up for a pin.

You could see the defeat in Kenny’s face after that. Yes, he learned his lesson and tried to come out firing in the second fall but he was gassed and Okada knew it. All the adrenaline and energy Omega was feeding off of in the first fall was gone, and he was completed deflated. Omega had to then rely on a series of desperate maneuvers to even things up enough so both guys could sluggishly try to finish each other off. Omega gradually built more and more momentum until he could finally pin Okada with the One-Winged Angel to even things up at one fall apiece.

From there, it became clear that was gonna happen in the third fall. Yes, both men were the walking dead but Kenny won after a million stuff from both men who just desperately threw everything they had left (and then some) at each other. Needless to say, the title change got over big and felt like the biggest moment in wrestling in quite some time.

When you read it all on paper, you can see the great attention to long-term storytelling and how successful this all was in broad strokes. It is the very best aspect of New Japan Pro Wrestling, and it’s probably the most important reason that the company has taken off worldwide.

But if case you forgot, this rivalry also represented the worst of the company. Yes, this story was wonderful on paper, but the matches largely were these over-long affairs that featured so much time being killed just so that the matches could be a certain length. It is fucking tedious and unnecessary almost every single time the company does it.

It’s a real shame also because Okada and Omega are two of the absolutely most impressive performers going today. Fans across the world are so invested in them as people, not just wrestlers. It would be arrogant to claim that the matches they put on “failed” in that way. All of their in-ring strengths in these kinds of matches though and their weaknesses get a spotlight put on them.

Hopefully in the not-so distant future, NJPW embraces some alternate approaches to presenting their main event title matches as this style has been explored as thoroughly as humanly possible. It’s time to move on. (**1/4)

