Hayashi Masahiro Hints at Dominik Mysterio’s SummerSlam Ring Gear (Pics)

August 18, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Dominik Mysterio Raw

Dominik Mysterio is set to face Seth Rollins at SummerSlam, and gear-maker Hayashi Masahiro has given a tease of Mysterio’s ring gear. Hayashi is Rey Mysterio’s regular costume maker and shared a couple of pictures on his Instagram story of what Dominik’s gear will look like. You can see the pics below.

Dominik will face Rollins in a match with Rey in his corner. Dominik is allowed to use weapons in the match on the show, which airs on August 23rd on WWE Network.

Dominik Mysterio Gear Tease

