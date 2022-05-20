Hacks References Roman Reigns, AEW In Latest Episode

Hacks acknowledges both Roman Reigns and AEW, as the HBO Max show referenced both in the latest episode. Thursday night’s episode, titled “Trust The Process,” featured a segment where Marcus (Carl Clemons-Hopkins) and his mother Robin (Angela Elayne Gibb) where talking about Marcus’ ex-boyfriend. When Robin made reference to having interest in said ex, she referenced an unlikely scenario when she asked, “if Roman Reigns ever goes to AEW, can I at least DM him?”

You can see the clip below: