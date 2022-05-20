wrestling / News

Hacks References Roman Reigns, AEW In Latest Episode

May 19, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Smackdown Roman Reigns The Bloodline Image Credit: WWE

Hacks acknowledges both Roman Reigns and AEW, as the HBO Max show referenced both in the latest episode. Thursday night’s episode, titled “Trust The Process,” featured a segment where Marcus (Carl Clemons-Hopkins) and his mother Robin (Angela Elayne Gibb) where talking about Marcus’ ex-boyfriend. When Robin made reference to having interest in said ex, she referenced an unlikely scenario when she asked, “if Roman Reigns ever goes to AEW, can I at least DM him?”

You can see the clip below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, Hacks, Roman Reigns, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading