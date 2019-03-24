wrestling / News
WWE News: Head to Head Looks at Which Match Should Main Event WrestleMania, Bill DeMott Talks to Students About Drunk Driving
March 24, 2019 | Posted by
– The latest episode of WWE Head to Head looks at which match should end up main eventing WrestleMania 35. You can see the video below, which is described as follows: “Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins or Ronda Rousey vs. Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair? The WWE Head to Head crew goes to bat for who they think should close out WrestleMania.”
– The Times Daily has a feature article looking at former NXT Head Coach Bill DeMott talking to students in Brooks about the dangers of drunk driving. DeMott lost his daughter Keri Anne in 2015 after a drunk driver collided with her car. You can see the article at the link.
