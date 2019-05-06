Headbangers Say Vince McMahon’s Disdain For Tag Teams Affects the Independent Scene, Talk AEW

– The Headbangers recently spoke with Chris Van Vliet for an interview discussing AEW, the tag team scene and more. Highlights are below:

On why there aren’t many tag teams that work up through the indies together

Mosh: “Because that’s what Vince wants. What happens at the top trickles down so everybody knows on the independent scene that WWE just takes two guys and throws them together so why try to do what we did and start a tag team young and build it all the way up into something, because eventually they’re just going to take two guys and put them together anyway. It just kind of is the nature of how the business is now.”

On AEW

Mosh: “Competition is good and if there’s somewhere for everyone to go and work then that’s awesome. It’s actually kind of tremendous.

Thrasher: “The more, the merrier.”

Mosh: “It’s the same guys who ran that big show in Chicago [All In]. They sold that place out. That’s the great thing about the Internet now is all of these other guys. I often think what we would have done with the Internet back then besides end up in jail. The Internet and YouTube is keeping everyone alive, it’s getting everyone more noticed without having to go to WWE. For us, we had to go to WWE to make money and to do something, they don’t have to do that anymore. So I think it’s awesome that there’s this other opportunity.”

Thrasher: “I think the nucleus of AEW is pronominal. Look at Cody Rhodes background and look at The Young Bucks background. They’re going to be successful. Why do you like Pepsi? Because you don’t like Coke. So why do you like AEW? Because you don’t like WWE.”