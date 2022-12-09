wrestling / News
Health Update For Konnan, Still Waiting On New Compatible Donor
December 9, 2022 | Posted by
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Konnan is still waiting for a compatible donor for a new kidney. This would be his second transplant, as he had one thirteen years ago.
Konnan has started dialysis recently and his condition is said to have improved. Before now, he hadn’t been traveling to AAA shows but still worked as a booker and writer. He sent in finishes through group chats. Now that he’s better, he’s hoping he can go to the December 28 show in Acapulco.
