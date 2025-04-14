Health Update on HOOK After He Threw Up In The Ring on AEW Dynamite

On last Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite, HOOK wa spotted throwing up in the ring after the cameras stopped rolling. This led to some fans online worrying that he might have suffered a concussion after his match. The match featured HOOK and Samoa Joe defeating Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta.

In the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio (via Wrestling Inc), Dave Meltzer said that HOOK is doing okay after the incident, although it’s unknown what made him sick. What is known, however, is that he did not have a concussion.

Meltzer said: “He threw up, but he didn’t have a concussion. That’s what I found out.”

HOOK did land stomach-first onto the legs of a steel chair after Castagnoli hit him with the Neutralizer, but it’s unknown if that’s what caused the incident.