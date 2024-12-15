wrestling / News

Health Update on Liv Morgan Following WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event

December 14, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Liv Morgan Image Credit: WWE

As previously reported, Liv Morgan suffered a bloodied nose during her match with IYO SKY tonight at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event. There was speculation on commentary that the nose might be broken. However, PWInsider reports that Morgan is okay after the match and her nose isn’t damaged.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Liv Morgan, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading