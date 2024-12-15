wrestling / News
Health Update on Liv Morgan Following WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event
December 14, 2024
As previously reported, Liv Morgan suffered a bloodied nose during her match with IYO SKY tonight at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event. There was speculation on commentary that the nose might be broken. However, PWInsider reports that Morgan is okay after the match and her nose isn’t damaged.
