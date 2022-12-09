Health Update on Barry Windham After Heart Attack, No Longer In ICU

As previously reported, Barry Windham suffered a heart attack earlier this week and had emergency surgery. He was in the intensive care unit but his niece Mika Rotunda announced he has stabilized.

She wrote: “Thank you to all who have reached out, prayed, contributed and sent well wishes to my Uncle Barry this week. I wanted to give an update! I’m grateful to say he is stabilized & out of ICU. Talking & able to stand.

Thanks again everyone! There absolutely is power in prayer.”

As noted, there is currently a GoFundMe set up to help with the medical costs. At this time, $30,553 has been raised towards a $200,000 goal.