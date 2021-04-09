Health Update On Bobby Fulton Following Battle With Cancer

Back in January, Bobby Fulton, who had been battling throat cancer and also contracted COVID-19, noted he was making progress and was able to drink water again. He had hoped, at the time, to be able to eat food soon.

In an update on Twitter, Fulton gave another positive update. He had surgery to open up his throat and allow him to consume soft foods again.

He wrote: “Thanks for all the prayers and support! Today I had surgery in which they opened my throat substantially so that I can now start to eat soft foods! God bless you all!”

411 would like to give our continuing best wishes to Mr. Fulton in his recovery.