Health Update on Bobby Fulton Following Hospitalization

July 19, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
As previously noted, Bobby Fulton has been hospitalized. His son shared another announcement on Twitter earlier stating that his father is now dealing with cancer in another part of his throat (see below).

On behalf of 411, we send our best wishes to Fulton for a quick and full recovery.

