wrestling / News

WWE News: Health Update on Braun Strowman, Highlights of Vince McMahon on Smackdown

December 19, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Braun Strowman WWE Raw

– According to Wrestlevotes, Braun Strowman still isn’t medically cleared and will likely not be competing in the ring until the Royal Rumble.

– Here are highlights of Vince McMahon appearing on last night’s WWE Smackdown…



