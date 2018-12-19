wrestling / News
WWE News: Health Update on Braun Strowman, Highlights of Vince McMahon on Smackdown
– According to Wrestlevotes, Braun Strowman still isn’t medically cleared and will likely not be competing in the ring until the Royal Rumble.
As we said, Strowman wouldn’t compete. Source says he’s not cleared until the Rumble. https://t.co/4k2z3yrPpA
— WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) December 17, 2018
– Here are highlights of Vince McMahon appearing on last night’s WWE Smackdown…
