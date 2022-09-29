wrestling / News
Health Update on Tony D’Angelo Following Injury Scare At WWE NXT
September 29, 2022 | Posted by
On this past Tuesday’s episode of NXT, Tony D’Angelo was sent into the turnbuckle during his match with Wes Lee and fell down grabbing his knee. He was unable to stand and the referee threw up the ‘X’ sign, stopping the match and awarding it to Lee.
In the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that D’Angelo will not require surgery for his injury. He said that D’Angelo will be back ‘sooner than you would think’ but confirmed that he’s hurt.
