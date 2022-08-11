Hearing for Jeff Hardy Pushed Back Sixty Days

PWInsider reports that Jeff Hardy had a hearing set for Volusia County Court on August 17, but that has been pushed back sixty days. This follows a request from Hardy’s legal team, who also waived his right to a speedy trial. He previously filed a written plea of not guilty on June 28. In this latest motion, the lawyers wrote:

“Mr. Hardy is charged by Information with one count of Driving in Violation of Driver’s License Restriction; one count of Driving While License Canceled, Suspended or Revoked; and one count of Driving Under the Influence (third offense).

The State of Florida tendered discovery August 2, 2022.

Undersigned counsel requests additional time to review discovery and compile mitigation.”

The prosecution did not object. A date has not been scheduled for the new hearing, but it’s likely to happen in late October or early November.

Hardy was arrested in June on charges of DUI (Alcohol or Drugs), third offense within ten years, driving while license canceled/suspended/revoked and violation of restrictions placed on driver’s license. He was suspended indefinitely without pay by AEW and according to Tony Khan, is currently in treatment. Hardy will remain suspended until he completes treatment and can maintain his sobriety.