Hearing For MLW-WWE Lawsuit Canceled

A hearing scheduled for this week in MLW’s lawsuit against WWE has been cancelled. PWInsider reports that the court has canceled a scheduled hearing for October 26th which was set to b e about whether WWE’s potential defenses against MLW’s suit will be allowed.

As has been reported, MLW alleges in their lawsuit that WWE violated the Sherman Act regarding anti-trust practices and more. WWE had filed 14 potential defenses that WWE may bring up against the lawsuit, which MLW tried to shoot down. The two sites have been going back and forth about the matter and the hearing was set for this Thursday to hear arguments on the motion.

PWInsider reports that a ruling on October 17th said that the judge will instead issue his ruling based on previous motions and arguments.