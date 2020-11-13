wrestling / News
Hearing Held in Sonya Deville Stalker Case, Restraining Order Extended
November 12, 2020 | Posted by
A hearing was held in the case of Sonya Deville’s stalker in Thursday, with Deville’s restraining order against the accused being extended. Wrestling Inc reports that the judge in the case extended the temporary protection injunction against the man accused of breaking into Deville’s home with the intent of abducting her in August during a virtual hearing.
The man has been charged with aggravated stalking (third degree felony), armed burglary of a dwelling (felony punishable by life), armed kidnapping for ransom or reward or hostage (felony life), and criminal mischief for less than $200 (second degree misdemeanor). The next hearing in the case is scheduled for January 29th, 2021 at 10 AM ET.
