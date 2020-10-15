Hearing Held in Sonya Deville Stalking Case, Suspect Gave Deville’s Address When Booked

A virtual court hearing was held on the charges against the man accused of stalking and attempting to kidnap Sonya Deville. Wrestling Inc reports that the hearing took place on Monday in a virtual capacity, with defendant Phillip Thomas set for his next in-person court appearance on December 15th at 9 AM ET.

Thomas is charged with aggravated stalking, armed burglary of a dwelling, armed kidnapping for ransom or reward or hostage, and criminal mischief for less than $200. Three of those charges carry potential life sentences if convicted.

The site reports that in a new bizarre twist, Thomas gave Deville’s address as his own when booked into custody and thus his mail has been going to her home. The Hillsborough County Jail has corrected the address but the courts have not yet done so.

Deville has been off television since just after the kidnapping attempt, losing a Loser Leaves WWE match to Mandy Rose.