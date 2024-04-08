wrestling / News
Hearing In Nick Hogan’s DUI Case Set For Friday
April 8, 2024 | Posted by
The DUI case of Nick Hogan, son of WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan, is moving forward after his arrest for a DUI in Clearwater, Florida.
Last year, Hogan was stopped by police who suspected he was driving under the influence. He declined to take sobriety tests after attending a bikini contest at his father’s restaurant. Hogan has been charged with misdemeanor DUI and entered a not guilty plea.
Pwinsider reports Hogan has a pre-trial hearing this Friday, which was slated to take place in January only for it to be pushed back.
More Trending Stories
- Triple H Praises Cody Rhodes & Roman Reigns After WrestleMania 40 Night Two, Says Reigns’ Next Story Will ‘Blow People’s Minds’
- Cody Rhodes On What Finishing The Story Means To People, Reveals Triple H & More Gave Him His Dad’s Old Watch
- Bayley on How Vibe Backstage Has Changed Under Triple H, Her Reaction to Legends Returning in Wild Main Event
- The Young Bucks Claim They’re Not ‘Trolling’ Regarding AEW All In: London Footage