Hearing In Nick Hogan’s DUI Case Set For Friday

April 8, 2024 | Posted by Andrew Ravens
The DUI case of Nick Hogan, son of WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan, is moving forward after his arrest for a DUI in Clearwater, Florida.

Last year, Hogan was stopped by police who suspected he was driving under the influence. He declined to take sobriety tests after attending a bikini contest at his father’s restaurant. Hogan has been charged with misdemeanor DUI and entered a not guilty plea.

Pwinsider reports Hogan has a pre-trial hearing this Friday, which was slated to take place in January only for it to be pushed back.

