wrestling / News
Hearing In Nick Hogan’s DUI Case Set For This Week
May 28, 2024 | Posted by
The DUI case of Nick Hogan, son of WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan, is moving forward after his arrest for a DUI in Clearwater, Florida.
Last year, Hogan was stopped by police who suspected he was driving under the influence. He declined to take sobriety tests after attending a bikini contest at his father’s restaurant. Hogan has been charged with misdemeanor DUI and entered a not guilty plea.
PWInsider.com reports Hogan has a pre-trial hearing On May 29 before Pinellas County Court. It was originally pushed to June before being moved to this date.
More Trending Stories
- Adam Copeland Confirms Leg Break at AEW Double or Nothing, Will Need to Undergo Surgery
- Update on When AEW and Warner Bros. Discovery’s Exclusive TV Rights Negotiation Window Ends
- Backstage Notes on Injuries Coming Out of AEW Double or Nothing, Updates on Adam Copeland and More
- The Undertaker Recalls Himself and Owen Hart Having To Calm Down Mark Henry After Practical Jokes