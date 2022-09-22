Heath Comments On Becoming A More Serious Wrestler In Impact Wrestling

In an interview with SportsKeeda, Heath commented on his transition from a comedy wrestler elsewhere to a more serious wrestler in Impact. He has been in a feud with Honor No More for some time now.

He said: “It’s one of the things that were like, naturally I’m a funny guy anyway. I like to cut up, I like to have a good time and all that stuff but if you get out of line, I’ll bust your a**, you know what I’m saying. It’s one of those things where like, in WWE, man, they give you a script, you gotta go with it. Yes, I’m pretty good with the little comedy schtick just because I’m not afraid to make an ass of myself. But when I went to IMPACT (Wrestling), I knew everyone was thinking if Heath shows up somewhere, he’s just gonna start doing the same little comedy role to when I first got to IMPACT, we were wanting to be serious about me. I told them, ‘Hey, I ain’t gonna be the butt end of any of these jokes anymore. If anything I’m gonna be the one making the jokes. I want to have fun. I still want to be that charismatic guy but I want to be a more serious guy'(…) They said okay and let’s run with it. The good thing about IMPACT is that they listen, they’re good at storytelling and they let you actually have some say in what you want to do(…) Other places, you don’t get that option.“