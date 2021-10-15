Heath Finally Signs With Impact Wrestling on TV, Set For Match at Bound For Glory

Heath’s long on-screen road to signing with Impact Wrestling is official, and he has a match set for Bound For Glory. On tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling, Heath signed his contract that he’s been seeking in storylines for over a year following his TV return a couple of weeks ago. The signing caps a storyline that began when he debuted at Slammiversary in 2020 but had not signed a contract, a situation that was stretched out after he suffered an injury at Bound For Glory 2020.

Before he signed on, Heath said that he wanted to team with Rhino against Violence By Design at this month’s PPV. D’Amore agreed to the match but said he wasn’t sure if Rhino, who has been torn between his loyalties to VBD and his friend, would want to team with him. Heath made it clear he’ll be there to compete regardless of whether Rhino joins him.

Bound For Glory takes place on October 23rd and airs live on PPV.