Heath Gets #Heath4Impact Endorsements From Chuck Norris & More Via Cameo
The #Heath4Impact campaign to get Heath signed to an Impact Wrestling contract is gaining some steam through celebrity endorsements…via their Cameo accounts. On tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling, Heath aired a new ad for his hashtag campaign that featured endorsements from David Hasselhoff, Flava Flav, Nancy Kerrigan and Chuck Norris, all done (and assumedly paid for) via Cameo.
You can see the video below. Heath has been campaigning for a roster spot on Impact for the last several weeks and has been pushing for fan support via the #Heath4Impact campaign. As of now, the hashtag is trending worldwide. No word on if Heath has earned his roster spot because of that yet, though.
.@HEATHXXII called in some ALL-STAR cameos in the most inspirational and moving #Heath4IMPACT video yet. #IMPACTonAXSTV @Rhyno313 pic.twitter.com/cNUhhfhxsW
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) September 23, 2020
