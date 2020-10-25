wrestling / News
Heath Suffers Injury at Impact Wrestling Bound for Glory
Heath suffered an injury during the Call Your Shot Battle Royal at Impact Wrestling’s Bound for Glory on Saturday night. The injury appears to have taken place after taking a kick to the midsection from Brian Myers, who he eliminated shortly after but then stayed down on the mat for a few minutes. He then talked to a ref in the corner.
Rhino ended up winning the match, resulting in Heath nwo being a full-time Impact roster member.
“This sucks…. I’m sorry to everyone. But big thanks to @Rhyno313 @IMPACTWRESTLING #BFG2020”
Heath (fka Slater) lower body injury 🙏🏿#BoundForGlory pic.twitter.com/eRBNA4ypVk
— GIFSkull IV – Anti-DMCA #BoundForGlory #BFG2020 (@GifSkullIV) October 25, 2020
Looks like Heath may have gotten hurt… 😧#BFG2020 #BoundForGlory pic.twitter.com/2cV0Q2jaH0
— Javier DraVen 👁 #JoinDarkOrder (@WrestlingCovers) October 25, 2020
This sucks…. I’m sorry to everyone. But big thanks to @Rhyno313 @IMPACTWRESTLING #BFG2020 pic.twitter.com/wRyiFtPtBt
— HEATHXXII (@HEATHXXII) October 25, 2020
