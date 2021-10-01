Heath Makes Return on Impact Wrestling, Makes Save For Rhino

Heath made his return on this week’s Impact Wrestling to come to Rhino’s rescue against Violent By Design. Heath made his return on tonight’s show, coming out to interrupt a segment between the stable and Rhino when it seemed like they might attack their former member. Heath took out the group and went to go embrace his longtime tag team partner, but Rhino turned and exited the ring and arena.

Heath was last seen last year after he suffered an injury at Impact Bound For Glory last year. He appeared for a few segments where he tried to play the injury off as no big deal in storyline, but he was eventually written off so he could have surgery.