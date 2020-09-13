Various News: Heath Miller Making WrestlePro Debut Today, FITE Partners With ZEASN

Heath Miller is making his debut with WrestlePro on Sunday afternoon. Miller is set to face vs. Bryan Myers and Brian Pillman Jr. in a Triple Threat match at the show, which is in Union, New Jersey:

Another main event you probably thought you’d never see! Sept. 13th it’s @Myers_Wrestling vs. @FlyinBrianJr vs. @HEATHXXII . Get those tix! https://t.co/LP0pvWHLhm

– FITE has announced that they are partnering with ZEASN to build their reach on Smart TVs. The company announced the partnership late last week; you can read the full announcement below.

FITE Strengthens Smart TV Reach And Distribution With ZEASN

ZEASN, the world’s leading provider of OTT and Smart TV solutions, has announced that it has partnered with FITE, the premiere digital platform for global sports and entertainment, to distribute high-quality content to sports-loving audiences around the world.

Headquartered in New York, United States, FITE is a worldwide brand focused on combat sports, especially professional wrestling, mixed martial arts and boxing events, as well as recent expansion into motorsports, basketball, soccer, tennis, music and even medieval jousting. FITE has already entered into various partnerships with major sports leagues such as World Wrestling Entertainment, New Japan Pro Wrestling, Premier Boxing Championship, Top Rank, Bare Knuckle FC, AEW, Rizin, etc., which means that the platform caters to both mainstream and passionate niche audiences.

From now on, users can enjoy FITE’s global sporting promotion and events through ZEASN’s services. The FITE app will be available on tens of millions of ZEASN -supported smart devices around the world, and users can download it from the ZEASN Smart TV App Store today.

“FITE is one of the most prominent sports-focused digital networks; we’re delighted to help them to scale their Smart TV reach,” said Winson Chen, Chief Operating Officer of ZEASN. “By partnering with FITE, ZEASN can deliver the most entertaining, action-packed content directly to our audiences all over the world. It’s also a step forward to build a robust Whale Ecosystem that creates greater value for all of our partners while improving the user experiences along the way.”

“FITE is pleased to extend our app distribution via ZEASN,” remarked Michael Weber, Chief Operating Officer of FITE. “I have been very impressed with the early consumer traffic I have seen thus far. We look forward to delivering lots of premium entertainment to the ZEASN platform.”