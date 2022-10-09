Heath On The Atmosphere At Impact Wrestling, How Much Time Is Left On His Contract

Heath is enjoying his time at Impact thus far, and he recently revealed how much time is left on his deal. The Impact star spoke with Jim Varsallone for a new interview before Bound For Glory and you can see the highlights below (per Fightful:

On the backstage atmosphere in the company: “The whole atmosphere at Impact is fun and loose to where you don’t really have to walk around on glass and eggshells. You can literally breathe, relax, have a good time, and crack up. But, I like the fact that at Impact, they listen to your ideas. You can be you, you can express yourself, and you can have fun doing that. That’s the main part that I love about Impact, they get behind you and your ideas.”

On his current contract with Impact: “I feel like the best is still to come because I still got a year on my contract with Impact. So I just feel like I’ve just begun right now. There’s still a lot for me here and for me to do so I’m excited more about this coming year than I have been this last year.”