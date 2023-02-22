Heath on How the Internet ‘Ruins’ Wrestling, Having to Follow the Script

– During a recent virtual signing for K & S WrestleFest, Impact Wrestling talent Heath discussed his problems with the internet “ruining” pro wrestling. He stated the following (via WrestlingInc.com):

“The internet ruined everything. We know how it is, so stop b******* about it and talking crap whenever we have a script and we have to follow it. It ain’t my fault I have to follow it; it’s given to me. Brother, I ate so many s*** sandwiches and tried to put spices on it to make it taste good. But when you eat it, it’s still a s*** sandwich. … Wins and losses don’t matter for s***.”