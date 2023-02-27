Heath On Pitching His Anti-Legends Gimmick to Vince McMahon, Vader Wanting to Moonsault Onto Him

Heath had a memorable mini-storyline in the leadup to Raw 1,000 where he fought with several legends, and he recently recalled pitching the idea to Vince McMahon. Heath did a signing for K&S WrestleFest and during it he talked about the gimmick, which saw him get beaten in short order by a host of returning legends in the lead up to the 2012 anniversary episode. You can see some highlights below:

On pitching the idea to Vince McMahon: “When I found out I was working [with] Vader, and then I found out that it was like, all these legends are coming in each week leading up to Raw 1,000 but they were just gonna throw in whoever with these legends, I was just like, ‘There ain’t no way, man. I want this to be my little gimmick. I went to Vince myself and was like, ‘Hey, this is what I wanna do. You’ve got me wrestling Vader tonight. Lemme do like an anti-Legends, ‘screw the old guys, new guys are here, get out.’ And Vince literally looked at me like, ‘You’re willing to do that? Seriously?’ And I’m like, ‘Hell yeah I am! Let’s go.'”

On working with Vader: “But during all of that, like the match with Vader that we were just talking about. He literally pitched to do the moonsault for the finish… Hell yeah, I [was] scared s**tless. You have to remember, this is Grandpa Vader, not the Vader that could do the moonsault. And me being there, being like, ‘Man, I respect the hell out of this dude, but ahhhh!’ Thank God Mike Rotunda was my agent. And when Vader pitched it, I look over at Mike and I’m like, ‘Uh man, what?’ And then Mike just started giggling a little bit and was like, ‘Nah, I think the Vader Bomb’s good enough. That’s all you need.’ And then Vader’s like, ‘Yeah sure, I can just do that then.'”

