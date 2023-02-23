Heath Recalls Vince McMahon Coming Up WIth The Corre’s Name

The Corre was a short-lived stable in WWE most memorable for their name, and Heath recently recalled Vince McMahon coming up with the name. The group consisted of Wade Barrett, Heath, Justin Gabriel, and Ezekiel Jackson and lasted from January to June of 2011 as a spinoff of The Nexus, and Heath looked back at the name’s creation during a K&S Wrestle Fest virtual signing.

“The true story behind it is that Vince McMahon grabbed a napkin, drew a t-shirt on it, and wrote C-O-R-E ,” Heath remembered (per Wrestling Inc). “But it was copyrighted. So he just said ‘just add another R.'”

Heath and Gabriel had two runs with the WWE Tag Team Championship during that time, and Barrett had a run as Intercontinental Champion.