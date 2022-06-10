wrestling / News
Heath Says Rhino Will Need Surgery During Tonight’s Impact Wrestling
Heath provided a medical update on Rhino during tonight’s Impact Wrestling, noting his tag team partner will need surgery. Rhino was attacked last week alongside Heath by Honor No More on last week’s show, and Heath provided an update on his tag partner during a backstage segment with Gia Miller on Thursday’s episode.
Heath did not say what kind of injury was suffered but said that Rhino needs surgery and could be out of action for “months or forever.”
