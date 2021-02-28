wrestling / News

Heath Shares Update on Upcoming Surgery

February 28, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
As previously reported, Impact Wrestling talent Heath (aka Heath Miller/former WWE Superstar Heath Slater) is set to undergo surgery on March 1 for various injury issues. Heath shared an update on his upcoming surgery earlier today.

He wrote on his Twitter account, “In Durham NC! Surgery tomorrow. Say a prayer for me baby!”

