Heath Shares Update on Upcoming Surgery
February 28, 2021
– As previously reported, Impact Wrestling talent Heath (aka Heath Miller/former WWE Superstar Heath Slater) is set to undergo surgery on March 1 for various injury issues. Heath shared an update on his upcoming surgery earlier today.
He wrote on his Twitter account, “In Durham NC! Surgery tomorrow. Say a prayer for me baby!”
In Durham NC! Surgery tomorrow. Say a prayer for me baby! pic.twitter.com/JyESZo72QE
— HEATHXXII (@HEATHXXII) February 28, 2021
