Heath Slater Appears on Raw, Faces Drew McIntyre (Pics, Video)

Heath Slater made his return to Raw this week for the first time since his WWE release and faced Drew McIntyre. Slater appeared in the opening segment of tonight’s show, confronting McIntyre after being brought to the ring by Dolph Ziggler. Slater said that the WWE Champion never checked in on him after he was released back in April despite the fact that Slater checked up on McIntyre every day after McIntyre’s own release from WWE years ago.

Slater pointed out the McIntyre said onm The Bump in April that he would petition for Slater to get a WWE Championship match and said he wanted his shot. He forced McIntyre’s hand by egging him on and they faced off, with Drew hitting the Claymore in nothing flat for the win. Pics and video from the segment are below: