Booker T Discusses Heath Slater’s Return to WWE, Why He Is Glad To See Slater Back

On the latest edition of The Hall of Fame Podcast, Booker T discussed Heath Slater returning to WWE on RAW last night, saying Slater is a guy who plays his role and is always ready. Highlights are below.

On how Slater plays his role and doesn’t try to do too much: “Heath Slater’s not a guy you wanna lose, he’s a guy you want on your team, he’s a guy that makes sure he pulls his weight, he’s gonna play his role. That’s what I talk about this game all the time as far as, hey man, just play your role tonight, don’t try to play somebody else’s role, OK? If you do that, we’ll have a great show tonight, but if you go out there and you want to do one job, then you want to take on another job, then the next thing you know you got three jobs that you’re trying to take upon, and then you want to complain about them. You the one that took those jobs!”

On how Slater is a great utility guy: “Heath Slater is a guy that is gonna play his role and that’s why he got the phone call that said, ‘Hey Heath, you ready to come on back?’ If you play your role. Guys like Brad Armstrong, God rest his soul, he’s a guy who never had to worry about a job, because he was almost, so to speak, a utility guy, a guy that could just about do everything at a moment’s notice, and Heath Slater is that guy that when you call him, you know he’s gonna be ready to get the job done. So I’m just glad to see Heath Slater back. That’s the whole 3 Man Band back together again.”

