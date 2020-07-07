Heath Slater Explains His Confronting Drew McIntyre, Thanks His ‘Brother’ for the Opportunity

– As noted, previously released WWE Superstar Heath Slater made a return last night on Raw. Slater cut a promo on his former 3MB stablemate, WWE World champion Drew McIntyre, and challenged him to a match. McIntyre then beat him very quickly one-on-one after hitting Slater with the Claymore. Following the match, Slater appeared in a WWE Network exclusive interview where he spoke to Sarah Schreiber on last night.

You can check out that video. Heath Slater stated the following on the match:

“It’s knocked silly right now, being honest, but it was just something that had to be done. You know, me and Drew, we go way back. He is a brother of mine, and he promised me something, you know, and I wanted it. You know, so I confronted him and thank God it happened, but then again, you know, he’s the man. He’s the champ, and he’s my best friend; a brother inside and outside the ring. Pretty sure he still loves me. After he helped me up, he gave me a hug. I hope anyway because he’s a bad dude. But no, this was a nice closing of a chapter. So, let’s see what the future brings for me.”

After the show, McIntyre tweeted on Heath Slater, and it appears there’s no animosity with Slater. Instead, McIntyre blames Dolph Ziggler for what happened last night. McIntyre wrote, “Heath is my brother, something I now realize you never were Dolph. I took pity on you at first, but after that stunt tonight I’m going to severely hurt you. Extreme Rules can’t come soon enough.”

Meanwhile, Slater tweeted on last night’s show, “I love you all. Thank you my friend my brother @DMcIntyreWWE.” You can view their tweets and exchanges below.