WWE News: Heath Slater Is Frustrated for Not Getting Booked at Survivor Series, The Undertaker’s Most Supernatural Moments, and Finn Balor Art Featured on Canvas 2 Canvas

– WWE Superstar Heath Slater shared some Instagram posts recently noting his frustration in not getting booked at tonight’s Survivor Series event. You can check out his Instagram posts below.

Earlier today, he wrote, “Ahhhhhh!!!! I’m frustrated as hell.. Just want to be apart of #survivorseries DamnIt… Come on now @wwe Let Me Entertain the people!!! #dangerously #underrated @squaredcircleshow #thanksforthepicture #ahhh #readytohitsomeone #wwe #igotkids #passionate #notsorry.”

– WWE released a new video showcasing The Undertaker’s most frightening and supernatural moments. You can check out that video in the player below.

– WWE released a new Canvas 2 Canvas video today featuring artwork for Finn Balor. You can check out that new video below.