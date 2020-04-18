Heath Slater ‘I Got Fired’ Shirt Released

– As previously reported, Heath Slater was cut from the WWE roster this week. In light of his exit, Pro Wrestling Tees has a new shirt out for Heath Slater, referencing his old “I got kids!” catchphrase from WWE. His new shirt says, “I got fired.” You can check out Slater’s new shirt below:

Attention Attention Go to @prowrestlingtees where after 14 years you can grab my 2nd ever official t-shirt. https://t.co/JWJnnYjIUN pic.twitter.com/Lg8Q6QIByl — Heath Slater (@HeathSlaterOMRB) April 17, 2020