wrestling / News
Heath Slater ‘I Got Fired’ Shirt Released
April 18, 2020 | Posted by
– As previously reported, Heath Slater was cut from the WWE roster this week. In light of his exit, Pro Wrestling Tees has a new shirt out for Heath Slater, referencing his old “I got kids!” catchphrase from WWE. His new shirt says, “I got fired.” You can check out Slater’s new shirt below:
Attention Attention Go to @prowrestlingtees where after 14 years you can grab my 2nd ever official t-shirt. https://t.co/JWJnnYjIUN pic.twitter.com/Lg8Q6QIByl
— Heath Slater (@HeathSlaterOMRB) April 17, 2020
If this ain’t one of the best t-shirts you have seen in your life, somethins wrong with ya. @PWTees https://t.co/JWJnnYjIUN pic.twitter.com/8kcTPBbPQ7
— Heath Slater (@HeathSlaterOMRB) April 17, 2020
More Trending Stories
- More on WWE Changing TV Taping Schedule Again, Full Taping Schedule Until July, Money in the Bank Footage Shot, Location Still Not Confirmed
- PJ Black Reveals Reaction of ROH Roster To Marty Scurll Getting Creative Position
- AJ Styles Says He Feels Responsible For Release of Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson
- Eric Bischoff Discusses the WWE Releases, If AEW Will Sign Up A Lot of Them, Says AEW Is Paying Some Talent ‘Astronomical’ Sums of Money