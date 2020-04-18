wrestling / News

Heath Slater ‘I Got Fired’ Shirt Released

April 18, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Heath Slater WWE Main Event

As previously reported, Heath Slater was cut from the WWE roster this week. In light of his exit, Pro Wrestling Tees has a new shirt out for Heath Slater, referencing his old “I got kids!” catchphrase from WWE. His new shirt says, “I got fired.” You can check out Slater’s new shirt below:

