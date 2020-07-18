Heath Slater: ‘I’m Ready To Be the Wrestler I Was Meant To Be’ (Video)

– With today being July 18, a number of WWE Superstars who were released from the company last April have now had their non-compete periods expire. One of those released talents was Heath Slater, who shared a new video on Instagram today, marking the end of his non-compete period. He also shared a message on Instagram, writing about how he’s “ready to be the wrestler he was meant to be.” You can read his comments and see the video he shared below:

When I was young, I dreamt of having a place just for me inside the squared circle. With the help of my Mom and Grandpa, I made that dream my reality. At 23 years old, my priority was me and only me. I lived the life that the old timers told me about and life on the road was everything I thought it would be at first. As the years went on my career evolved and so did I. I became a man, a husband and a father. Year after year, loss after loss my time in the ring became less and less fulfilling and my time at home became more and more precious but there was never a healthy balance between the two.

Leaving WWE may have not been on my terms, but moving forward the choices I make regarding my career and my life will be ONLY on my terms. Over the last 14 years, I lost the man I thought I was… but Thank God I’m finding him again. I’m ready to reignite my fire. I’m ready to be the wrestler I was meant to be, while being the father and the husband that my family deserves. Now it’s my turn and I’m going to rise. So y’all better watch the hell out.

Special thanks to @mauricio_jc0509 with @visualfirst_production for your time and dedication to this project. Thank you to Matt Mullins with @thebringdowns for my amazing new entrance music. Thank you to @latitude35cf for allowing us to use your space and kicking my ass into top shape over the last 90 days. Thanks to my wife for always having my back, even when I didn't make it easy. My mom for being my biggest fan.