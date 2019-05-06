wrestling / News

WWE News: Heath Slater Responds To Question On Which Brand He’s On, Dolph Ziggler Announces Stand-Up Comedy Dates, Today’s Wrestling Birthdays

May 6, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Heath Slater

– A fan recently announced Heath Slater if he’s on RAW or Smackdown after the Superstar Shakeup and he said he’s “in the shadows.”

– Today’s wrestling birthdays include Dakota Kai (31), Colt Cabana (39) and Brian Knobbs (55).

– Dolph Ziggler has announced more stand-up comedy dates on Twitter.

