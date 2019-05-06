wrestling / News
WWE News: Heath Slater Responds To Question On Which Brand He’s On, Dolph Ziggler Announces Stand-Up Comedy Dates, Today’s Wrestling Birthdays
May 6, 2019 | Posted by
– A fan recently announced Heath Slater if he’s on RAW or Smackdown after the Superstar Shakeup and he said he’s “in the shadows.”
I’m in the shadows https://t.co/eoxMZu9gpO
— Heath Slater (@HeathSlaterOMRB) May 6, 2019
– Today’s wrestling birthdays include Dakota Kai (31), Colt Cabana (39) and Brian Knobbs (55).
– Dolph Ziggler has announced more stand-up comedy dates on Twitter.
🚨🚨🚨Tour dates🚨🚨🚨 pic.twitter.com/8EfjmAb22u
— Nic Nemeth (@HEELZiggler) May 6, 2019
