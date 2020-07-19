Heath Slater Makes His Impact Wrestling Debut At Slammiversary (Pics, Video)

Heath Slater made his Impact Wrestling debut tonight at Slammiversary. He mentioned possibly accepting the Rascalz’ open challenge (which already happened) or joining the Impact Wrestling title match in the main event. He was then interrupted by Rohit Raju, who mocked his recent loss in WWE before Heath attacked. He’s the latest former WWE talent to join the company after Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows announced their signing last night. You can follow along with our live coverage here.

HEATH SLATER'S IN IMPACT AND HIS NEW FINISHER LOOKS DEVASTATING OH MY GOD #Slammiversary pic.twitter.com/ELZ0TztOUx — Pulkit (@MahaIicia) July 19, 2020