Heath Slater Recalls Being Part of ‘Crazy’ Reality Series Era of NXT

– During the latest E&C Pod of Awesomeness, Heath Slater looked back at his time in the reality competition era of NXT. Slater was part of the first season of the show when it was a competition series to earn an NXT contract alongside Wade Barrett, David Otunga, Justin Gabriel, Darren Young, Skip Sheffield (Ryback), Daniel Bryan, and Michael Tarver. Christian was the pro teamed with Slater, and the two looked back on some of the crazy moments of that season. Highlights are below:

On being part of the NXT reality competition series: “That stuff was crazy. That’s what it was, it was nuts. I feel like we were all guinea pigs in the show they wanted to put out. And then it was like, ‘All right, let’s see what we’ve got!’ And then it was like obstacle courses and carrying a keg around the ring at the fastest time, which I won. A promo thing for one minute, they give you a word and you have to talk about it right on the spot, which [was] nerve-wracking. I mean, just crazy stuff, like, ”what?'”

On Christian coming out to the ring for one of his NXT matches without him knowing it: “You walked out, I think I had a hold on, and there’s a huge pop. And I’m like, ‘Hell yeah, they like me!’ I must be working this hold good as hell. That was just so funny.”

